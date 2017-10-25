IATA survey shows passengers want to use technology to control their travel experience

IATA released (24-Oct-2017) the results of its 2017 Global Passenger Survey (GPS). IATA stated the survey reveals that passengers expect technology to give them more personal control over their travel experience. Key findings on passenger desires include:
- Automation of more airport processes. Passengers identified airport security and border control processes as two of their biggest pain points when travelling. The top frustrations were the intrusiveness of having to remove personal items (60%), the inconvenience of having to unpack electronic devices in carry-on bags (52%) and the variation in security screening procedures at different airports (47%);
- A single identity token for all travel processes using biometric identification. Biometric identification systems were the technology of choice with 64% favouring biometric identifiers as their preferred travel token;
- Real-time information sent directly to personal devices. Providing more real-time information was identified by 63% of passengers as the key to improving their experience during travel disruptions. The GPS found 85% of passengers want to be able to check the status of their flight and 50% want to track their bag throughout the trip. Passengers also wanted more information to help then plan their passage through the airport with 51% wanting to know wait times at security and border control and 58% wanting to know wait times at arrival customs, a 17% increase on 2016. SMS messaging remains the preferred option for receiving travel notifications. However this trend is reversing with 28% of passenger preferring communication through smartphone apps and 26% through email;
- More efficient security - without having to remove or unpack personal items. The number of passengers using automated immigration gates and kiosks increased by 6% in 2017, reaching 58% with a satisfaction rate of 90%. Boarding the aircraft was another area in which passengers wanted to have more control with 72% of passengers preferring to self-board, an increase of 2% over 2016. Passengers want to be able to do more of the airport processes themselves by taking advantage of the latest digital self-service options. Baggage was the top activity that passengers wanted more control over. The GPS found that 68% of those surveyed want to self-tag their bags with electronic bag-tags being the preferred option. In addition 48% of passengers wanted to self-drop their bag;
- More seamless border control;
- Bring Your Own Device (BYOD): GPS found that 42% of passengers, would prefer to use their own devices to access inflight entertainment options. Greater connectivity promises to be a win for both the carriers and the passengers they carry. [more - original PR]