7-Jul-2017 8:44 AM
IATA: May growth slows but overall trend remains robust
IATA released (06-Jul-2017) its May-2017 Air Passenger Market analysis. Key highlights include:
- Global RPK growth slowed to 7.7% in May-2017, having reached a six-year high of 10.9% in Apr-2017. Growth has stayed robust. Industry-wide RPKs have now grown by 7.9% for the year to May-2017. This is annual growth of around 8.6% once allowing for the 2016 leap year;
- The upward trend in seasonally adjusted traffic has moderated from the double-digit annualised pace that we saw at the end of 2016 and into 2017. Industry-wide RPKs were growing at an annualised rate of more than 12% coming into 2017, this pace has fallen to around 8% over the past three months or so;
- The current pace of growth is still very strong, well ahead of both the five-year and ten-year average rates (6.4% and 5.5%, respectively;
- The exceptionally supportive conditions for passenger demand that were a feature of the second half of last year have softened. This relates to two factors:
- Recent rise in business confidence has paused. The services purchasing managers’ index has tracked sideways since Jan-2017, after rising for five consecutive months starting in Sep-2016;
- Lower airfares are continuing to stimulate air passenger demand, but the degree of stimulation is starting to ease, partly reflecting upward pressure on airlines’ costs. After adjusting for inflation, ithe price of air travel coming into 2Q2017 was around 6% lower than a year ago. IATA estimates that this explains around two-fifths of the annual growth in passenger traffic seen in May. [more - original PR]