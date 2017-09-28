IATA calls for major strengthening of European airport price regulations, to cut creeping costs

IATA called (27-Sep-2017) on the EU to "significantly strengthen" economic regulation of major European airport monopolies by "focusing on the interests of passengers".
- According to a recently released IATA study, between 2006 and 2016 the average cost of an air ticket remained virtually the same between 2006 and 2016 (including all ancillary charges such as hold bags), and the revenue portion of the ticket price for airlines fell from 90% to 79%. At the same time, the portion of the ticket price taken by the airport doubled and passenger taxes also doubled;
- According to IATA, if airport charges remained constant over the 2006-2016 period, this would have generated an EUR17 per one-way trip benefit to consumer. IATA believes enforcing greater cost-efficiency at Europe's airports will "feed through into cheaper air fares, stimulate travel and enhance European competitiveness";
- IATA also argues that the trend of increasing private ownership of European airports "adds urgency to the situation", with the number of European airports in private hands almost doubling since 2010. [more - original PR]