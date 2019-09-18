IATA: Panama must view the aviation industry as an important strategic partner

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerda stated (17-Sep-2019) proposed taxes in Panama could see aviation's economic contribution fall by USD6 billion with the loss of 170,000 jobs. Mr Cerda stated: "The success of commercial aviation in Panama over the next 20 years largely depends on taking the necessary decisions on infrastructure, taxes, regulations and competitiveness today". Mr Cerda stated that Panama must view the aviation industry as an important strategic partner which can boost the economy. [more - original PR]