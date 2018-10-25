IATA outlines three urgent priorities to minimise Brexit impacts

IATA called (24-Oct-2018) for the EU and UK governments to put in place contingency planning for the continuation of air services in the event of a 'no deal Brexit', and provide certainty on the following three critical air transport issues:

The uninterrupted continuation of air connectivity;

The framework for regulating safety and security;

The policies and processes needed for efficient border management.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "These are the most critical areas because there are no fallback agreements such as the WTO framework available in a 'no-deal' Brexit scenario. Without any contingency planning being made transparent to the industry, the risks of not addressing these issues could mean chaos for travellers and interrupted supply chains. With less than six months to go, we have little more certainty than we did in Jun-2016". [more - original PR]