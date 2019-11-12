IATA outlines four priorities for African aviation

IATA called (11-Nov-2019) on governments and the aviation industry in Africa for focus on the following four priorities:

Safety: IATA highlighted the following three priorities to improve aviation safety in Africa: More states need to incorporate the IATA Operational Safety Audit into their safety oversight systems; Smaller operators should consider becoming IATA Standard Safety Assessment certified; African states need to implement ICAO standards and recommended practices in their regulations. Only 26 African states meet or exceed the threshold of 60% implementation;

Cost competitiveness: IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated: "African carriers lose USD1.54 for every passenger they carry... it is critical for governments to understand that every extra cost they add to the industry reduces aviation's effectiveness as a catalyst for development". IATA called on African governments to: Follow ICAO standards and recommended practices for taxes and charges; Disclose hidden costs such as taxes and fees and benchmark them against global best practice; Eliminate taxes or cross subsidies on international jet fuel; Follow treaty obligations and ensure the efficient repatriation of airline revenues at fair exchange rates;

Opening Africa to travel and trade: IATA called on governments to liberalise intra Africa access to markets and urgently implement the following key agreements: African Continental Free Trade Area to boost intra Africa trade through the elimination of import duties and non tariff barriers; African Union Free Movement Protocol to ease the severe visa restrictions that African countries impose on African visitors; Single African Air Transport Market to open up intra Africa air connectivity;

Gender diversity: IATA called for the industry to do more to improve its gender diversity and for airlines in the region to support the recently launched 25by2025 campaign, which is a voluntary programme for airlines to commit to increasing female participation at senior levels to at least 25% or to improve participation by 25% by 2025.

Mr de Juniac commented: "Across the African continent, the promise and potential of aviation is rich... as demand more than doubles over the next two decades, the critical role that aviation plays in Africa's economic and social development will grow in equal proportion. With the right tax and regulatory framework, the opportunities aviation creates to improve people's lives are tremendous". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]