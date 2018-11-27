IATA outlines areas for improvement in African aviation

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (26-Nov-2018) aviation contributes an "impressive" USD55.8 billion of economic activity and 6.2 million jobs in Africa, but added: "We are only scratching the surface of what aviation can contribute to building Africa's future". Mr de Juniac said IATA must work with African governments in the following areas "to enable aviation to be an even bigger driver of prosperity":

Competitiveness: Mr de Juniac said African airlines lose USD1.55 for every passenger carried and commented: "Africa is an expensive place for airlines to do business". He noted jet fuel costs are 35% higher than the rest of the world, user charges reflect 11.4% of airlines' operating costs in Africa (double the industry average) and taxes and fees are among the highest in the world. Mr de Juniac said: "Too many African governments view aviation as a luxury rather than a necessity. We must change that perception". He also said the blocking of USD670 million in airline funds by 10 African countries "is a big concern", which "puts connectivity at risk" and "invites even broader economic problems". Mr de Juniac reported success in clearing backlogs of funds in Egypt and Nigeria and called for other African governments, particularly in Angola and Zimbabwe , to follow suit;

Infrastructure: Mr de Juniac said infrastructure requirements are sufficient runways, terminals and airspace capacity to meet demand, technical and commercial service quality aligned with airline needs and affordability. He said aviation infrastructure in Africa is often "unnecessary and unfit... with a hefty price tag" and called for "dialogue from the earliest stages" to avoid such outcomes. Mr de Juniac also said "critical capacity is missing" in some cases, noting "critical bottlenecks" in Abuja, Addis Ababa, Dar Es Salaam and Lagos. He also noted: "Africa needs more infrastructure investment. And it is important that we find the right funding and regulatory models";

Harmonised Regulation: Mr de Juniac commented: "A favourable regulatory environment is critical to the sustainability of the industry" and urged governments to embrace ICAO good regulatory practices guidelines. He said IATA continues to work to achieve the universal adoption of the Montreal Convention 1999 on liability, which 19 African states are yet to ratify, and the the Montreal Protocol 2014 on unruly passenger incidents, which must be ratified by 22 states to be brought into force. IATA also "wholeheartedly" supports the Single African Air Transport Market project;

Workforce: Mr de Juniac said achieving forecast growth in air passenger numbers in Africa "would require skilled aviation professionals in far greater numbers than we have today". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]