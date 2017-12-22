IATA DG and CEO: WSG 'are fair, transparent and serve the interests of consumers'

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, via his official IATA blog, stated (21-Dec-2017) slot coordination, as prescribed by the IATA Worldwide Slot Guidelines (WSG), is the best system for allocating slots at capacity constrained airports until airport infrastructure expansion and new airport development projects are complete. Mr de Juniac noted WSG are administered by neutral slot coordinators and "Governments and the industry agree that they are fair, transparent and serve the interests of consumers". Mr de Juniac said slot auctions, an alternative proposed system of slot allocation, would create a barrier to entry for new airlines and "give governments and airports the wrong incentives - pushing slot prices higher by keeping slots scarce". Slot coordination, while not perfect, "does well to balance interests, facilitate competition, enable new entrants and evolve with the times". [more - original PR]