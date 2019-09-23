IATA: Oil price rise not likely to trigger recession this time

IATA reported (20-Sep-2019) the scale of disruption to oil supplies due to the the closure of the Saudi Aramco facilities at the Abqaiq oil field in Saudi Arabia was "the largest ever", with the attack halting the supply of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil a day, representing some 5% of world oil supply. According to IATA, the resulting increase in oil price is "not likely to trigger recession this time". The association stated the reaction of oil prices to the loss of 5% of world oil supply has been "remarkably muted", with prices up only USD5 per barrel than prior to the attack, and prices are still lower than they were at this time in 2018. [more - original PR]