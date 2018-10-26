26-Oct-2018 9:52 AM
IATA Oct-2018 Business Confidence Survey confirms pressure on airline profit expectations
IATA released (25-Oct-2018) its Business Confidence Survey for Oct-2018. Key highlights include:
- Latest survey confirmed continued pressure on airline profitability in 3Q2018, primarily due to the ongoing rise in world oil prices. 50% of respondents indicated a decline in annual profitability in Q32018, up from 36% in 2Q2018;
- Looking ahead, 40% of respondents expect profitability to improve in the next 12 months, down from 58% in the last confidence survey and prompting a second consecutive month of sharp decline in confidence regarding the profit outlook;
- 63% of respondents expect further increases in input costs over the year ahead. At the same time, a majority of respondents (56%) expect to see higher yields – for both passenger and cargo segments – over the same period, helping to offset the rising costs;
- The demand backdrop is expected to remain relatively robust. Almost 60% of respondents expect higher passenger demand over the next 12 months, while 52% expect air freight volumes to rise over the coming year;
- The outlook for industry employment remains positive. Despite the challenging operating environment, an even 50% of respondents plan to increase employment over the next 12 months with a further 37% expecting to maintain current levels. [more - original PR]