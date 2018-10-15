IATA notes uncertainty around 2019 traffic growth outlook

IATA noted (12-Oct-2018) there is a degree of uncertainty around the 2019 traffic outlook. According to IATA, the IMF's latest economic forecasts imply an RPK growth rate of around 6.3% year-on-year in 2019. However, IATA warned there is potential for unforeseen downward shocks to air passenger traffic, which tend to have bigger impacts on RPK growth than upside surprises. IATA noted that based on the past performance of the GDP multiplier approach to estimate growth:

There is a 30% chance that RPK growth will be between 5.5% and 7.1% in 2019;

There is a 60% chance of growth between 2.4% and 7.9%;

There is a 90% chance that it will be between 0% and 8.5%. [more - original PR]