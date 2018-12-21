IATA: North Asia one of the fastest growing regions in terms of pax volumes

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) North Asia RPKs "recovered" to 7.6% year-on-year in Oct-2018, making the region one of the fastest growing in terms of passenger volumes. China domestic RPK growth "bounced back" to 12.2%, however upward trend in passenger demand in the market has slowed over the past six months. Of the region's main international markets, Asia-Europe and Asia-Southwest Pacific were the strongest performers with growth of 7.5%. [more - original PR]