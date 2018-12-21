IATA: North America RPK growth down in Oct-2018

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) RPK growth for North American carriers "ticked down" to 4.6% year-on-year in Oct-2018. The US domestic market "eased" to 4.3% RPK growth, which is the lowest rate since Jan-2018. Among International markets, North America-Europe almost doubled RPK growth to 8.1%, making it the strongest performer in Oct-2018. The North America-South America market slowed to 0.6% RPK growth, down from a "solid" 5.9% in Sep-2018, which makes it one of the "weaker performers in the region". Passenger load factor increased to 83.2% in Oct-2018. [more - original PR]