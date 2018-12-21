Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Dec-2018 1:04 PM

IATA: North America RPK growth down in Oct-2018

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) RPK growth for North American carriers "ticked down" to 4.6% year-on-year in Oct-2018. The US domestic market "eased" to 4.3% RPK growth, which is the lowest rate since Jan-2018. Among International markets, North America-Europe almost doubled RPK growth to 8.1%, making it the strongest performer in Oct-2018. The North America-South America market slowed to 0.6% RPK growth, down from a "solid" 5.9% in Sep-2018, which makes it one of the "weaker performers in the region". Passenger load factor increased to 83.2% in Oct-2018. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More