IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) EBIT margin for North American airlines was down to 11.6% in 3Q2018 compared with 14.7% in 3Q2017. North America-South America became the "key underperformer" with passenger yields down by 10.7% year-on-year in Oct-2018. IATA noted the only market which saw an increase in annual growth for Oct-2018 was North America-Asia, which rose 4.4%. [more - original PR]