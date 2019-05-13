IATA: No additional slowdown in underlying trend, despite Mar-2019 RPK fall

IATA reported (10-May-2019) Mar-2019 RPK growth figures of 3.1% year-on-year suffered two distortions and there has been no additional slowdown in the underlying trend in Feb/Mar-2019. Figures for Mar-2019 were firstly distorted by the timing of the Easter holidays in Apr-2019, which fell during March in 2018. Secondly, the figures were distorted by the fact that underlying air travel growth had already slowed by almost a half since mid 2018. IATA reported the underlying air travel slowdown that started in 2018 is "consistent with developments in the wider economy", including the fall in business confidence due to ongoing trade disputes and other uncertainties and the slowing of global industrial production. [more - original PR]