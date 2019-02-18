IATA: New airport pairs 'drove major differences in growth between domestic markets' in 2018

IATA reported (15-Feb-2019) stimulus from new airport pair connections was an "important driver of RPK growth" in 2018. IATA stated the addition of new airport pairs "have a similar stimulatory impact on demand as cuts in airfares". New services on additional airport pair connections "drove major differences in growth between domestic markets" in 2018, with India recording a significant increase in passenger demand partly driven by a more than 20% year-on-year increase in the number of new domestic routes, while "the modest decline in airport pairs in Australia slowed traffic growth in 2018". IATA also noted "living standards, proxied by GDP growth played a key role in explaining domestic air traffic growth in 2018", helping to drive a 7% increase in global domestic RPKs during the year and notably impacting countries with higher GDP growth rates, including India and mainland China. [more - original PR]