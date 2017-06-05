Aeromexico: New Mexico City airport on schedule and open to airlines' needs

Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa reported (02-Jun-2017) the airline has been working with the authorities on the development of the New Mexico City International Airport since the project’s inception in 2014. Authorities have been "open to what we are saying, and they have listened" he said. Mr Conesa noted it is his understanding that the project is on time and Aeromexico expectis it to be ready at the end of 2Q2020. "As an airline, we are the ones that will be using the facilities so it is right that we have input". The airport is planned to open with three runways capable of handling 60 million passengers p/a. The master plan includes options to expand the airport in phases to an eventual six runways and 120 million passengers p/a capacity. [more - original PR]