IATA: Near term outlook for Indian domestic traffic looks positive

IATA, via is Dec-2020 Air Passenger Monthly Analysis, reported (03-Feb-2021) domestic RPKs in India declined 42.7% year-on-year in Dec-2020. This was up 7.7pp compared to Nov-2020. IATA stated the near term outlook in the Indian domestic market looks positive since the number of confirmed cases has been falling and the Indian government has allowed local carriers to increase their domestic capacity since Dec-2020. [more - original PR]