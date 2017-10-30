IATA: National airspace strategies are 'not just about investment'

IATA regional VP for Europe Rafael Schvartzman stated (26-Oct-2017) national airspace strategies are "not just about investment... This is about having an airspace strategy that is coherent on the national and regional level". IATA called for state specific strategies to be based on smarter regulation principles, including "genuine consultation" with airspace users, a multi-stakeholder governance structure, a roadmap with agreed milestones and supporting cost/benefit analyses. Mr Schvartzman said national airspace strategies "will drive efficiencies and ultimately help Europe implement a Single European Sky", adding: "We are working very hard on collaborating with ANSPs and we are getting a positive response". [more - original PR]