IATA: More than 50% of passengers not planning to resume travel before end of 2020

IATA reported (26-Jun-2020) the following results of a passenger confidence survey conducted across 11 countries, updated with findings for Jun-2020:

33% of Jun-2020 respondents indicated they are likely to return to travel one or two months after containment of the coronavirus pandemic, a decrease of 14pp from the Apr-2020 survey;

36% of Jun-2020 respondents indicated they are likely to return to travel approximately six months after containment, an increase of 8pp from Apr-2020;

14% of Jun-2020 respondents indicated they are likely to return to travel approximately 12 months after containment, an increase of 6pp from Apr-2020.

IATA commented: "Overall, these results remain consistent with our view that the industry recovery will begin in 3Q2020 but that it will be gradual in nature. Nonetheless, the survey highlights one of the important risks to our recovery profile, with more than half of travelers indicating that they will not fly until at least the end of the year if not into 2021". [more - original PR]