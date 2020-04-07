7-Apr-2020 11:47 AM
IATA: More than 50% of global fleet now grounded
IATA reported (03-Apr-2020) more than 50% of the global passenger fleet is now grounded due to the impact of travel bans related to COVID-19. The groundings have helped airlines reduce their variable costs in the face of the crisis and the significantly lower oil price has also contributed, depending on hedging practices. However, these variable costs constitute only 51% of the average airline's total costs. [more - original PR]