IATA: More government support will be needed in 2021 if restrictions persist

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (03-Feb-2021) despite USD200 billion in government support for the airline industry in 2020, more will be needed to "see the industry through if we have severe travel restrictions well into 2021." Mr de Juniac added that it is "critically important is that governments understand the specific situation of the airlines" and provide support that does not increase already high debt levels. Where governments don't have the resources, international funding organisations such as development banks may need to step in said Mr de Juniac. [more - original PR]