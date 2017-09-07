IATA DG and CEO calls for support of the 21st Century AIRR Act

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (06-Sep-2017) supporting the 21st Century Aviation Innovation, Reauthorization and Reform Act (21st Century AIRR Act) would put the US aviation market "on the path towards meeting the transportation and connectivity needs of the 21st Century". Mr de Juniac affirmed support to remove ATC responsibility from the US FAA, enabling the agency to serve only as a regulator. He said the main "roadblock" for ATC modernisation in the US is an "unpredictable annual federal budget process", which can be eliminated should a separate, corporatised entity be established. Mr de Juniac noted full implementation of NextGen will not arrive before 2035, 31 years after it was launched, and cost two to three times more than the initial estimated USD40 billion public/private investment. [more - original PR]