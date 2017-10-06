IATA: Middle East traffic has grown at average of 2% since start of 2017

IATA reported (05-Oct-2017) its Aug-2017 Air Passenger Market Analysis shows international RPKs flown by Middle Eastern airlines grew by 5.5% year-on-year in Aug-2017, a rates that is "broadly unchanged" from Jul-2017, but still well below the five-year average pace of 11.1%. In seasonally adjusted terms, regional RPKs have now trended upwards at an annualised pace of just 2% since the start of the year. The Middle East to North America market in particular has been hit by a combination of factors, including the now-lifted ban on personal electronic devices, as well as a wider impact from proposed travel bans to the US. Traffic growth on the segment was already slowing in early-2017, alongside an easing in the pace of growth of nonstop services flown by the largest Middle Eastern airlines. RPKs flown on the market segment fell in year-on-year terms for the fifth consecutive month in Jul-2017, down 4.7%. [more - original PR]