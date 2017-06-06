IATA: Middle East traffic and some business models have come under pressure

IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following 2017 industry profitability outlook for Middle East regional carriers:

Regional carriers expected to post a USD400 million net profit, down 63.6% year-on-year;

Regional profit of USD1.78 per passenger;

Passenger demand is expected to grow by 7%, slightly ahead of expected capacity growth of 6.9%;

Trading conditions for the Middle Eastern carriers have sharply declined over 1H2017. Profitability and load factors are down significantly, as traffic and some business models have come under pressure;

There is growing evidence that the ban on large electronic devices in the cabin and the uncertainty created around possible US travel bans is taking a toll on some key routes;

Region is struggling with increased infrastructure taxes/charges and air traffic congestion. [more - original PR]