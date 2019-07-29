IATA: Middle East RPK growth 'eased' in May-2019, positive growth in Africa
IATA, in its Jul-2019 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, stated (25-Jul-2019) Middle East RPK growth "eased" to 0.7% year-on-year in May-2019 due to structural changes underway in the region. African carriers registered a "modest uptick" to 2.2% RPK growth in May-2019, but "continued to trend downwards amidst weaker economic conditions in some of the key countries in the region". The pace of growth "softened" across the larger international markets in the region, most notably on Middle East-Europe, which registered a 0.7% decline in volumes. Among the smaller markets, "performance was mixed" with RPK growth picking up in Middle East-North America (+0.6%) and Africa-Asia (+2.5%) markets, "while pressure on volumes intensified" in Africa-Middle East (-8.2). Passenger load factor "fell sharply" compared to Apr-2019 for regional airlines, yet still represented a "record high outcome for Africa for the month of May". [more - original PR]