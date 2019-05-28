IATA: Middle East pax down 3% in May-2019, modest growth for Africa

IATA, in its May-2019 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, reported (27-May-2019) passenger demand growth declined 3% year-on-year for Middle East airlines in Mar-2019. For African carriers, growth "eased modestly" to 2.6%, "but remained broadly in line with its 12 month average". Among the region's key international markets, Middle East-Asia demand "eased" to 0.6% following a "short lived improvement" of 1.3% in Feb-2019. Middle East-Europe demand "turned negative" with -2% growth. Of the smaller markets, Middle East-North America remained the "key under performer" with "volumes down a sizeable" 8.5%. Regional passenger load factor remained below the industry average. [more - original PR]