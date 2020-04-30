IATA: Mar-2020 'a disastrous month for aviation', signs indicate slow recovery

IATA reported (29-Apr-2020) passenger demand decreased 52.9% year-on-year in Mar-2020, which was "the largest decline in recent history", reflecting the impact of government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Capacity dropped 36.2% and load factor "plummeted" 21.4pp to 60.6%. In seasonally adjusted terms, global passenger volumes returned to levels last seen in 2006. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "March was a disastrous month for aviation. Airlines progressively felt the growing impact of the COVID-19 related border closings and restrictions on mobility, including in domestic markets... Worse, we know that the situation deteriorated even more in April and most signs point to a slow recovery". [more - original PR]