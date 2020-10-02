IATA: Mandatory quarantine has same effect as 'outright border closures'

IATA urged (01-Oct-2020) the US to implement pre-departure COVID-19 testing and remove quarantine requirements. IATA regional VP for the Americas Peter Cerdá explained: "Mandatory arrival quarantines for air travellers have the same effect as outright border closures. There are better ways to protect citizens during the COVID-19 crisis. Instead of implementing job-destroying arrival quarantines, states should be encouraging the federal government to work with other governments to implement pre-departure testing. This will keep people safe and address the vital need to jumpstart struggling local economies and protect jobs that rely on out-of-state and international visitors". According to a survey of recent travellers, IATA found 64% of US travellers agree that quarantine is unnecessary if a passengers tests negative for COVID-19, with 80% willing to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, and 56% believing the US is ready to open borders to international visitors. [more - original PR]