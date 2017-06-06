IATA makes minor upgrade to 2017 profit outlook as labour, fuel and supplier costs rise

IATA released (05-Jun-2017) its 2017 industry profitability outlook at its 2017 AGM, raising the profit outlook upwards from USD29.8 billion to USD31.4 billion, and the outlook for revenues from USD736 to USD743 billion. Net profit per passenger is forecast at USD7.69, down 15.8% year-on-year and 21% from 2015. Average net profit margin stands at 4.2% (down from 4.9% in 2016). Key highlights include:

Geographic imbalance: About 50% of industry profits are being generated in North America (USD15.4 billion). Carriers in Europe and the Asia Pacific will each add USD7.4 billion in profit. Latin America and Middle East carriers are expected to earn USD800 million and USD400 million respectively. Airlines in Africa are expected to post a USD100 million loss;

Stronger than expected demand environment: Expectations for GDP growth in 2017 stand at 2.9%. If realised this will be the strongest global economic performance since 2011;

Passenger demand: Expected to grow by 7.4%, matching 2016. The stronger demand translates into an additional 275 million passengers (over 2016), bringing total traffic to 4.1 billion. If achieved, this would be the largest year-on-year growth in absolute passenger numbers ever recorded. Average passenger load factor is expected to reach 80.6% up 0.3 ppts, helping to boost unit revenues;

Cargo demand: Expected to grow by 7.5% in 2017, more than double the 3.6% growth realised in 2016 and 4.0 ppts above the previous forecast for 2-17. Total cargo carried is expected to reach 58.2 million tonnes, growth of 6.3% and 2.5 million tonnes higher than the previous forecast;

Costs accelerating: Cost increases for fuel, labour and maintenance accelerated in 1Q2017. Overall industry expenses are expected to rise to USD687 billion, +6% year-on-year. The total industry fuel bill is predicted to be USD129 billion, down 3%. The forecast anticipates an average oil price of USD54 per barrel for Brent crude., +21%, reflecting a "broad balance between OPEC supply cuts and new supply from US shale oil producers". Fuel will account for 18.8% of the industry’s total costs;

Yields forecast to decline: Yields are still expected decline 2% over 2017, but there are signs of stabilisation during 1H2017, driven by better capacity utilisation and the imperative to respond to the rise of unit costs. The 2% decline is the smallest decrease in recent years, after a 8.8% fall in 2016 and an 11.9% fall in 2015. Cargo yields are expected to fall by 1.0% over 2017, also the smallest decrease in recent years. [more - original PR]