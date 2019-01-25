25-Jan-2019 9:54 AM
IATA: Majority of airlines expect profitability improvement in 2019
IATA released (24-Jan-2019) the following findings from its Jan-2019 business confidence survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo:
- Challenging business environment continued in 4Q2018;
- 45% of respondents reported a year-on-year decrease in profits;
- 55% expect a profitability improvement in 2019;
- 62% saw an input cost increase in 4Q2018;
- 55% reported an labour force increase in 4Q2018;
- 7% expect to decrease their work force in 2020. [more - original PR]