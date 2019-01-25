Become a CAPA Member
25-Jan-2019 9:54 AM

IATA: Majority of airlines expect profitability improvement in 2019

IATA released (24-Jan-2019) the following findings from its Jan-2019 business confidence survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo:

  • Challenging business environment continued in 4Q2018;
  • 45% of respondents reported a year-on-year decrease in profits;
  • 55% expect a profitability improvement in 2019;
  • 62% saw an input cost increase in 4Q2018;
  • 55% reported an labour force increase in 4Q2018;
  • 7% expect to decrease their work force in 2020. [more - original PR]

