IATA: Maintaining returns above cost of capital depends on structural change in performance

IATA stated (14-Jun-2019) its revised forecast of airline industry profitability implies that the average return on invested capital (ROIC) is expected to slip to 7.4% in 2019. IATA noted ROIC was above the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) for the last four years and will remain so in 2019, "but only just". The association reported there is USD700 billion in capital invested in commercial airlines today and Airbus and Boeing forecast that the industry will need to finance purchases of USD6000 billion in new aircraft over the next 20 years. IATA commented that "airlines will need to attract a lot more capital", which "should be possible" if ROIC remains just above WACC. IATA added: "If the industry's return on capital slips below the rate investors can earn elsewhere this will become more difficult". The association noted business conditions "have become more difficult", demand is slowing, costs are rising and cost recovery has become more difficult in some markets. IATA stated: "The sustainability of above-cost-of-capital returns in the airline industry will depend on the extent of structural change in performance - product unbundling and closer partnerships being two of the most critical of those changes". [more - original PR]