12-Dec-2019 1:01 PM
IATA lowers 2019 outlook, airline industry margins and profit per passenger to slide
IATA lowered (11-Dec-2019) its global airline industry collective net profit forecast for 2019 from USD28 billion to USD25.9 billion. Key highlights of the industry's 2019 performance include:
- Industry revenue of USD838 billion;
- Industry operating expenses of USD796 billion;
- Return on invested capital of 5.7%;
- Net profit margin of 3.1%;
- Passenger numbers of 4.54 billion;
- Freight tonnes carried of 61.2 million, the lowest figure in three years;
- RPKs growth of 4.2%;
- Average net profit per departing passenger of USD5.70. [more - original PR]