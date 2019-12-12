Become a CAPA Member
12-Dec-2019 1:01 PM

IATA lowers 2019 outlook, airline industry margins and profit per passenger to slide

IATA lowered (11-Dec-2019) its global airline industry collective net profit forecast for 2019 from USD28 billion to USD25.9 billion. Key highlights of the industry's 2019 performance include:

  • Industry revenue of USD838 billion;
  • Industry operating expenses of USD796 billion;
  • Return on invested capital of 5.7%;
  • Net profit margin of 3.1%;
  • Passenger numbers of 4.54 billion;
  • Freight tonnes carried of 61.2 million, the lowest figure in three years;
  • RPKs growth of 4.2%;
  • Average net profit per departing passenger of USD5.70. [more - original PR]

