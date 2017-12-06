IATA: Lower airline debt to help industry net margins in 2018

IATA reported (05-Dec-2017) the airline industry lowered its debt to EBITDAR ratio from 3.7x in 2016 to 3.5x in 2017. The industry used the recent period of positive cash flows to pay dividends and reduce debt. The debt to EBITDAR ratio is expected to fall further to 3.4x in 2018. Despite a forecast squeeze in operating margins (from 8.3% in 2017 to 8.1% in 2018), the industry's net profit margin is expected to grow from 4.6% to 4.7% due to lower interest payments. According to IATA, this will see net profits rise to a record USD38.4 billion in 2018 (up from USD34.5 billion in 2017). [more - original PR]