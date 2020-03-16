IATA: Limited cash balances mean airlines will need to find other sources of liquidity

IATA reported (13-Mar-2020) balance sheet liquidity for airlines, indicating that the median cash availability is equal to less than three months of average revenues for sampled airlines in all regions. However, the range of liquidity shows that some airlines do have substantial cash balances. IATA stated that in "normal times", having cash equal to three months of average revenues "could be considered a reasonable buffer". However, the association noted that due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, "these are far from normal times". IATA reported the significance of low median cash balances varies by region. Many airlines in the US and Europe are under "severe" cash flow pressure due to travel restrictions, corporate travel bans and the collapse of consumer confidence. The association stated this is a liquidity, rather than a solvency, crisis as many carriers were generating "substantial" investor returns and had strengthened balance sheets before COVID-19. IATA noted balance sheet cash and equivalents are not the only source of liquidity and commented: "The limited extent of cash balances will mean the industry will need to draw on credit lines or find other means of support during this crisis period". [more - original PR]