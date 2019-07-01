IATA: Leading indicators not signalling a recession for global RPKs

IATA noted (28-Jun-2019) it has been more than 10 years since the last recession in global RPKs (defined as two consecutive quarter-on-quarter declines). The association noted global business confidence and the US Treasury yield curve, two "important leading indicators of recession", have not yet reaches "trigger points" that are normally associated with recessions in global RPKs. IATA stated the business environment has "certainly become more difficult", but these two recession leading indicators are "not signaling recession for global RPKs". [more - original PR]