IATA launches '25by2025Campaign' gender diversity programme

IATA launched (26-Sep-2019) the '25by2025Campaign', an initiative to advance gender diversity in the airline industry by 2025. Key commitments of airlines participating in the campaign include:

Increasing the number of women in senior positions (to be defined by the member airlines) by either 25% against currently reported metrics or to a minimum representation of 25% by 2025;

Increasing the number of women in under-represented jobs (such as pilots and operations) by either 25% against currently reported metrics or to a minimum representation of 25% by 2025;

Reporting annually on key diversity metrics.

IATA member airlines that have already signed up to the 25by2025 Campaign include China Eastern Airlines, Lufthansa Group and Qatar Airways. In addition to the commitments from member airlines under the 25by2025 Campaign, IATA will also be making the following commitments: