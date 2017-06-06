IATA: Latin America the only region forecast to see profitability improvement in 2017

IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following 2017 industry profitability outlook for Latin America carriers:

Regional carriers expected to post a USD800 million net profit, up 33% year-on-year;

Regional profit of USD2.87 per passenger;

Passenger demand is expected to grow by 7.5%, well-ahead of expected capacity growth of 6.7%;

Latin America is expected to be the only region to see an improvement in its business fortunes compared to 2016. The region is seeing slightly improved trading conditions, with Brazil emerging from recession;

Political instability persists in many markets and rising costs in dollars (for fuel) presents challenges;

The region suffers from an onerous regulatory burden on passenger rights. Brazil has been joined by Mexico with punitive passenger rights regimes that differ significantly from international norms;

Political chaos in Venezuela makes it unlikely there soon will be a recovery of USD3.8 billion of airline revenues blocked from repatriation. [more - original PR]