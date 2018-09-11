IATA: Latin American governments in 'catch up mode' on infrastructure limitations

IATA regional VP the Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) Latin America is presenting good passenger growth but governments are always in "catch up mode" to address infrastructure limitations. IATA is working on "educating" governments about concession models which help to harvest the full potential that aviation can bring to the economy. This education includes how to better establish the rules for airport concessions and concession fees. He highlighted Chile as an example which will bring more flexibility.