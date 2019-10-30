IATA: Latin American aviation contributes USD156bn to GDP

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerda reported (28-Oct-2019) aviation in Latin America contributes USD156 billion to the region's GDP and supports 7.2 million jobs. He added the industry is facing tough trading conditions, both globally and regionally, brought on by the overall political climate and trade-wars. Passenger traffic (RPKs) for the region increased by 3.4% year-on-year in Aug-2019, while freight traffic (FTKs) remained flat at 0.1% growth. With the high operating costs in the region, profitability remains a key challenge. Mr Cerda added: "Long term estimates are for passenger traffic in the region to continue to grow annually by some 4.1%, with the rising middle classes driving a substantial part of this demand. In order to achieve this, we need political stability in the region and recent events have once again shown, this is not something which can be taken for granted". [more - original PR]