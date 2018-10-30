IATA: Latin American airlines seen as 'targets for heavy taxes and fees'

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (29-Oct-2018) "Taxes, fees, and government policies impose a huge burden on airlines" in the Latin American region, which stifles "air travel by making it costlier than it would be otherwise". According to Mr de Juniac, "too many governments" in the region "see aviation and air travel as targets for heavy taxes and fees, rather than as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation". [more - original PR]