IATA: Latin America the fastest growing region for third month in a row

IATA reported (05-Oct-2017) its Aug-2017 Air Passenger Market Analysis shows international RPKs flown by Latin American airlines slowed to 9.3% year-on-year in Aug-2017, down from 11.1% in Jul-2017.
- Despite the slowing in growth, the region was still the strongest for international traffic growth for the third month in a row;
- IATA stated there continues to be little sign of any slowdown in the strong upward seasonally adjusted traffic trend;
- Having fallen in seasonally adjusted terms throughout 2016, traffic on the North-South America segment has recovered in recent months, helped in part by signs of ongoing recovery in the region's largest economy, Brazil. Seasonally adjusted RPKs flown on the route recently surpassed their August-2015 peak level;
- International RPKs flown between North and Central America, as well as within South America, have also continued to trend upwards strongly. [more - original PR]