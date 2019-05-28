Become a CAPA Member
28-May-2019 12:09 PM

IATA: Latin America RPK growth in line with average in Mar-2019, Brazil growth slows

IATA, in its May-2019 Americas regional briefing, reported (27-May-2019) RPK growth for Latin America of 5.6% year-on-year in Mar-2019, which was "broadly in line" with the 12 month average. The Brazil domestic market recorded RPK growth of 3.2%, "unwinding a strong performance" of 5.8% growth in Feb-2019. Regional ASK growth decreased to 5.1% in Mar-2019, compared to 6% growth in Feb-2019, while passenger load factor increased to 81.5%. [more - original PR]

