1-Sep-2020 9:05 AM

IATA: Latin America records largest regional drop in cargo demand in Jul-2020

IATA reported (31-Aug-2020) all regions recorded year on year declines in air cargo demand in Jul-2020. Details include:

  • Asia Pacific: International air cargo demand decreased 15.3% in Jul-2020. Month on month growth seasonally adjusted demand has softened, following "robust initial recovery" in May-2020; 
  • North America: 5.4% decrease in international demand. IATA attributed the single digit fall to "strong demand on the transpacific, Asia-North America route, reflecting ecommerce demand for products manufactured in Asia"; 
  • Europe: 22.4% decline in international cargo volumes, a "slight improvement" from the 27.6% decline in Jun-2020. IATA noted demand on most key trade routes remained weak. The Europe-Asia market was down 20% in Jul-2020;
  • Middle East: 14.8% decline in international cargo volumes, an improvement from the 19% decline in Jun-2020. Seasonally adjusted demand was the strongest of all regions at +7.2% month on month. IATA stated this was driven by the "aggressive operational strategies" of some carriers;
  • Latin America: 32.1% decline in international demand, down from a 28.6% decline in Jun-2020. IATA noted "particularly challenging" conditions in the region owing to strict lockdown measures;
  • Africa: 3.0% decline in demand for Jul-2020, down from a 3.8% increase in Jun-2020. IATA stated the Africa-Asia market supported the region's performance. [more - original PR]

