IATA: Latin America 'is an expensive place to do business'

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, commenting on Latin America's aviation environment, stated (04-Apr-2018) costs in the region are hampering aviation. He added: "This is an expensive place to do business. Taxes, fees, and government policies create a great burden". Mr de Juniac outlined the following cost issues as examples:

Brazil : Fuel pricing policy adds USD800 million in costs p/a;

: Fuel pricing policy adds USD800 million in costs p/a; Ecuador and Colombia : Fuel supply monopoly leading to exorbitant costs

and : Fuel supply monopoly leading to exorbitant costs Colombia: Connectivity tax, exit tax and municipal mayors are planning to tax air travellers to subsidize road infrastructure;

Peru : Tourism tax and collects VAT on overflight charges and international tickets;

: Tourism tax and collects VAT on overflight charges and international tickets; Argentina: High passenger fees, monopoly pricing and poor service of its monopoly ground handling company. [more - original PR]