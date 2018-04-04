5-Apr-2018 9:30 AM
IATA: Latin America 'is an expensive place to do business'
IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, commenting on Latin America's aviation environment, stated (04-Apr-2018) costs in the region are hampering aviation. He added: "This is an expensive place to do business. Taxes, fees, and government policies create a great burden". Mr de Juniac outlined the following cost issues as examples:
- Brazil: Fuel pricing policy adds USD800 million in costs p/a;
- Ecuador and Colombia: Fuel supply monopoly leading to exorbitant costs
- Colombia: Connectivity tax, exit tax and municipal mayors are planning to tax air travellers to subsidize road infrastructure;
- Peru: Tourism tax and collects VAT on overflight charges and international tickets;
- Argentina: High passenger fees, monopoly pricing and poor service of its monopoly ground handling company. [more - original PR]