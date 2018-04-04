Loading
5-Apr-2018 9:30 AM

IATA: Latin America 'is an expensive place to do business'

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, commenting on Latin America's aviation environment, stated (04-Apr-2018) costs in the region are hampering aviation. He added: "This is an expensive place to do business. Taxes, fees, and government policies create a great burden". Mr de Juniac outlined the following cost issues as examples:

  • Brazil: Fuel pricing policy adds USD800 million in costs p/a;
  • Ecuador and Colombia: Fuel supply monopoly leading to exorbitant costs
  • Colombia: Connectivity tax, exit tax and municipal mayors are planning to tax air travellers to subsidize road infrastructure;
  • Peru: Tourism tax and collects VAT on overflight charges and international tickets;
  • Argentina: High passenger fees, monopoly pricing and poor service of its monopoly ground handling company. [more - original PR]

