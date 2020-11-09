Become a CAPA Member
9-Nov-2020 10:19 AM

IATA: Latin America data suggests COVID-19 testing increases pax confidence and bookings

IATA reported (06-Nov-2020) a comparison on bookings in Latin America in Oct-2020, based on countries' COVID-19 restrictions approach. IATA stated bookings were minimal in countries that remained closed to foreigners (Argentina, Suriname, Venezuela, Uruguay and Chile) but also in Paraguay that imposed a quarantine requirement on inbound travellers at the time. In contrast, countries that allowed entry subject to negative COVID-19 tests (Panama, Peru, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Colombia and Guatemala) saw a more significant recovery in bookings: between -59% and -85% year-on-year. Some of them (Ecuador, Honduras and the Caribbean region as a whole) had a better year-on-year performance than Brazil, which has largely kept its borders open throughout the pandemic. IATA concluded: "This experience seems to suggest that passengers have more willingness to fly with COVID-19 testing requirements than with quarantine requirements". IATA has been advocating for governments to ease quarantine requirements and replace them with passenger testing. IATA argued: "While testing can also achieve the public health objective of excluding potentially asymptomatic COVID-positive travellers, it does not eliminate demand to the same extent as quarantines do". Net bookings year-on-year change from 01-Oct-2020 to 15-Oct-2020 as follow:

