5-Jun-2017 9:58 AM
IATA: Latin America traffic to double by 2034, could be better if roadblocks are removed
IATA regional VP the Americas Peter Cerda, at the 2017 IATA AGM, released (04-Jun-2017) the following overview for the Latin America and Caribbean regional aviation industry:
- Generates USD167 billion in GDP, with positive regional economic outlook. Contribution to regional GDP could jump to USD322 billion, but only if industry can grow unhindered and roadblocks are addressed;
- Passenger growth expected to double by 2034, fuelled by lower airfares, rising incomes and demographic growth;
- Supports 5.2 million jobs;
- Connects the region with 160 global cities;
- 2.6 million flights p/a;
- Country specific challenges:
- Brazil: Carriers are recovering but political instability continues;
- Cuba: Demand weaker than expected. Opportunities remain;
- Mexico: Challenges in passenger rights and slots;
- Venezuela: National crisis continues to worsen;
- Chile, Panama, Peru and Colombia: Forecast well in 2017. [more - original PR]