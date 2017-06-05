Loading
5-Jun-2017 9:58 AM

IATA: Latin America traffic to double by 2034, could be better if roadblocks are removed

IATA regional VP the Americas Peter Cerda, at the 2017 IATA AGM, released (04-Jun-2017) the following overview for the Latin America and Caribbean regional aviation industry:

  • Generates USD167 billion in GDP, with positive regional economic outlook. Contribution to regional GDP could jump to USD322 billion, but only if industry can grow unhindered and roadblocks are addressed;
  • Passenger growth expected to double by 2034, fuelled by lower airfares, rising incomes and demographic growth;
  • Supports 5.2 million jobs;
  • Connects the region with 160 global cities;
  • 2.6 million flights p/a;
  • Country specific challenges: