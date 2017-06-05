IATA: Latin America traffic to double by 2034, could be better if roadblocks are removed

IATA regional VP the Americas Peter Cerda, at the 2017 IATA AGM, released (04-Jun-2017) the following overview for the Latin America and Caribbean regional aviation industry:

Generates USD167 billion in GDP, with positive regional economic outlook. Contribution to regional GDP could jump to USD322 billion, but only if industry can grow unhindered and roadblocks are addressed;

Passenger growth expected to double by 2034, fuelled by lower airfares, rising incomes and demographic growth;

Supports 5.2 million jobs;

Connects the region with 160 global cities;

2.6 million flights p/a;

Country specific challenges: Brazil : Carriers are recovering but political instability continues; Cuba : Demand weaker than expected. Opportunities remain; Mexico : Challenges in passenger rights and slots; Venezuela : National crisis continues to worsen; Chile , Panama , Peru and Colombia : Forecast well in 2017. [more - original PR]

