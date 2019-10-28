IATA: Latest IMF global forecasts provide some 'green shoots' for airlines

IATA stated (25-Oct-2019) the latest global economics forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provide some 'green shoots' for airlines IMF released its latest global economic forecasts. The IMF expects that economic activity will lift to 3.4% in 2020, notwithstanding an expected slowdown in both China and the US. For trade, the news is similarly positive, with forecast growth picking up to 3.3%. The IMF remains clear the risks to this economic and trade outlook remain tilted firmly to the downside, noting that the global outlook remains 'precarious'. According to IATA, if the IMF has at got the direction of their forecast right, this suggests that 2020 is "likely to present a more favourable business backdrop for the air transport industry overall than 2019 has delivered". [more - original PR]