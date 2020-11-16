IATA issues guidance to support global distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

IATA released (16-Nov-2020) 'Guidance for Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Logistics and Distribution', outlining recommendations for governments and the logistics supply chain to ensure that the air cargo industry is ready to support the large-scale handling, transport and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. The guidance was produced with the support of a broad range of partners, including ICAO, the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, Pan American Health Organization, UK Civil Aviation Authority, World Bank, World Customs Organization and the World Trade Organization. IATA stated distribution of the vaccine "will be the largest and most complex global logistics operation ever undertaken". [more - original PR]