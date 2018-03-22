Loading
22-Mar-2018 12:55 PM

IATA issues economic and traffic briefing for Europe

IATA issued (22-Mar-2018) a regional economic and traffic briefing for Europe for early 2018. Highlights include:

  • RPK growth for Jan-2018:
    • Europe total: Accelerated modestly to a robust 6.4% growth year-on-year;
    • Russia domestic: +7.9%;
    • Within Europe: +9.9%;
    • Europe-North America: +0.4%;
    • Europe-Asia: +4.8%;
    • Europe-Middle East: +2.5%;
    • Europe-Africa: +6.8%;
    • Europe-South America: +8.7%.
  • Business confidence in Russia: Fell to its lowest level since mid 2016 on signs of fragile demand conditions. Russian domestic RPK growth however remains strong on an improved economic backdrop and higher oil prices;
  • Brent crude oil and jet fuel prices: Increased ~20% year-on-year in Jan-2018. [more - original PR]

